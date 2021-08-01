2 rare Sumatran tigers recovering after catching COVID-19

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two rare Sumatran tigers at the zoo in the Indonesian capital are recovering after being infected with COVID-19. Nine-year-old Tino became ill with shortness of breath, sneezing, and a runny nose on July 9. He also lost his appetite. Two days later, 12-year-old Hari was showing the same symptoms. Swabs were taken and results came back positive for COVID-19. The tigers were immediately treated with antibiotics and other medicine. They were getting better after 10-12 days, and have now recovered under close observation at Jakarta’s Ragunan Zoo. An official says Jakarta authorities are trying to find out how the tigers were infected, because the zoo has been closed as part of coronavirus restrictions. There was no infection among the caretakers and other zoo staff.