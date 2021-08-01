A ‘sense of achievement’ for young Pakistani who summited K2

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A young mountaineer who last week scaled the second-highest mountain on earth, says he felt a “sense of achievement” as he stood atop the K2 summit and hoisted the Pakistani flag. Nineteen-year-old Shehroz Kashif, who hails from the eastern city of Lahore, summited K2 at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) Tuesday morning, becoming the world’s youngest mountaineer to scale the mountain. K2 is located in the Karakoram Range in northern Pakistan near the country’s border with China. It’s considered by many to be the most dangerous mountain in the world for climbers. It’s nicknamed the “savage mountain.”