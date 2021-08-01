BMX couple tackling life’s big moments together

TOKYO (AP) — Sam and Alise Willoughby have been through a series of life-altering moments in a short period of time. An accident. An encounter with a man named Bootie. A walk at a wedding. An Australian BMX rider, Sam had an accident after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics that left him paralyzed. He struggled in the darkness of depression. At a NASCAR race in California, he met a paralyzed man nicknamed Bootie who built a career as a NASCAR crew chief. The talk with Bootie pushed Sam away from the darkness. Sam honored a promise he made to his girlfriend, a girl from Minnesota named Alise Post, by walking at their wedding with the assistance of a walker and braces. Once one of the most dominant BMX racers in the world, Sam now coaches Alise, currently one of the world’s best.