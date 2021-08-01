Burkina Faso sees more child soldiers as jihadi attacks rise

DORI, Burkina Faso (AP) — Awoken by gunshots in the middle of the night, Fatima Amadou was shocked by what she saw among the attackers: children. With guns slung over their small frames, they surrounded her home in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region in June. Amadou and her family survived the attack that left about 160 people dead. It was the deadliest such assault since the once-peaceful West African nation was overrun by fighters linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State about five years ago. As such violence increases, so too does the recruitment of child soldiers.