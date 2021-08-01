Hazy and Unseasonably Cool Start To August

High pressure builds into the Coulee region with high temperatures only reaching the 70s and low temperatures in the 50s. Dewpoints will also be lower which will make it feel very comfortable outdoors.

Haze from wildfires out west and in Canada continue to drift into the Coulee region. This is causing our skies to become hazy. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for our region effective until noon Sunday.

Warming Trend with Storm Chances

Hazy skies and warm temperatures will be the main story as we go into the early part of the upcoming week. There are slight chances of showers and thunderstorms late in the week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt