Kicking Off August with Dry Conditions and Unseasonably Cool Temperatures

Hazy and Unseasonably Cool Start To August

Canadian High pressure over the Coulee region today with allowed high temperatures to only reach the 70s and low 80s. It will be a chilly night with low temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Dewpoints in the 50s are making it feel very comfortable outside.

Haze from wildfires out west and in Canada continue to drift into the Coulee region. This is causing our skies to become hazy. An Air Quality Warning is in effect for Winneshiek and Allamakee counties until Monday at 12 p.m. Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties are under the warning until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Warming Trend with Storm Chances

Hazy skies and warm temperatures will be the main story as we go into the early part of the upcoming week. High pressure will dominate our weather pattern through mid-week. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm back up to near average. There are slight chances of showers and thunderstorms late in the week and into next weekend as disturbances impact the region.

Pollen Forecast

Nettle will be low tomorrow and Tuesday. Weeds will be medium tomorrow and Tuesday. Mold will be high tomorrow and Tuesday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt