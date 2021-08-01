Nice weather makes for biggest crowd yet at outdoor Holmen concert series

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - "Sunday Concerts in the Park" continued on Sunday with a performance by "Daddy's Girls" covering polka, country and classic pop at Halfway Creek Band Shell.

Concert coordinator Nancy Proctor said it was the most attended concert yet. They started the first Sunday of June and continue through September 19.

Proctor said it's a fun two hours to see everyone and the best part is that it's free of charge.

"I had people ask me, 'How come you don't have people pass a bucket?' I said nope," Proctor said. "I do the work I go find the sponsors so I don't have to hassle you people to make donations."

The summer concert series was canceled in 2020, but she said only one band was not able to reschedule in 2021.