Senators hope to wrap up draft of infrastructure bill Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate plans to reconvene in a rare Sunday session to finish drafting the text of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Senators made little visible progress on the legislative package on Saturday, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the work would get done. He called on senators to return at noon Sunday. Schumer wants voting to be concluded before senators break for their August recess. The bipartisan plan calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels. The level of support from Republican senators will determine if President Joe Biden’s signature issue can make it across the finish line.