ADA on-street parking zones coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Board of Public Works passed a resolution on Monday making it easier for La Crosse residents needing on-street ADA parking zones to obtain a permit for those zones.

"What this does is progress. This is progress and this is creating access for people that don't always have it," said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "We are trying to create access for those who work through some disability in their life and sometimes it's just mobility. There are a lot of folks in our community that have mobility issues and what this does is takes a step forward in solving some of those issues."

ADA parking zones shall be subject to the following requirements:

(a) Designated zone is less than 100’ from an existing ADA compliant

corner

(b) No alley access

(c) No existing time limit parking zone on the block

(d) No available off-street parking (less than 10’ from building to lot line)

(e) Has existing sidewalk ADA parking zones shall be allowed in Residential Zoning Districts only and

limited to one space per address. ADA parking zones shall remain open to the public for any ADA or Disabled

Veteran license plate or permit. Application shall be submitted by the property owner and applicant must provide

an ADA or Disabled Veteran vehicle license number (permanent). Applicant must comply with Section 2-292 of the La Crosse Municipal Code. ADA parking zones shall be renewed annually on or about March 1st.



For more information about parking requirements or permits within the City of La Crosse, click here.