Aid group closes emergency clinic in Haiti amid violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Doctors Without Borders has closed an emergency clinic in Haiti’s capital amid gang violence that has left more than 19,000 people homeless. The clinic in the Martissant neighborhood of Port-au-Prince had been operating for 15 years and served a community of some 300,000 people. The clinic recently cared for dozens of gunshot victims, including multiple civilians, as gangs in Martissant battled over territory. Last year, it admitted more than 33,000 people into its emergency room. Doctors Without Borders says it will seek to relocate its clinic elsewhere in Port-au-Prince. The announcement is a blow to a community largely lacking medical resources.