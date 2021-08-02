Beijing Games: Sports coverage fine, other things maybe not

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC says the Olympics are only about the sports, and that no politics are allowed. This will be the mantra when the Beijing Winter Games open in six months. Covering ski races or figure-skating finals should be painless. Just stay in the sports bubble and out of trouble. But reporters from other countries who puncture the PR skin to explore other aspects of life in China — as they have in Japan during the Tokyo Olympics — could draw more than criticism. They could face harassment and threats if portrayals are deemed by the government to be giving a negative view of China.