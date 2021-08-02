Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says a Belarus track sprinter is safe after she alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and she would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo. A Japanese government spokesman told reporters that Japan was cooperating with other organizations “to take appropriate measures,” and he confirmed that Tsimanouskaya was safe. The Foreign Ministry said Japan was working with the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Olympics organizers.