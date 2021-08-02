Brownsville marina hosts a unique parade with a different kind of float

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - Lake Lawrence Marina and Bonefish Tiki Bar hosted a parade of people in pool floaties on Sunday Afternoon.

The "floaty parade" despite how similar it sounds, had not a single parade float. Instead, pool floaties of all varieties filled the Lake Lawrence Marina. There were floaties in the shapes of a tank, a bright pink car, and even farm animals.

Bonefish Tiki Bar presented their own entry in the parade that featured an entire crew of cowboys on floating horses and cattle. They followed a lead horse ridden by a young boy in a cowboy costume who pulled the floating version of a covered wagon. The side of the wagon featured a sign that read, "GIDDY ON UP TO THE BONEFISH BAR."

Small boats pulled all of the floaties around the marina. On the end of one of the docks, there was a judging station with a bench of dedicated volunteers as judges. The judges got to decide on their favorite entries in the parade, and the top winners would receive a prize.