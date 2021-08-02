Celebrate ‘National Night Out’ in the area Tuesday

(WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office will partner with the town of Shelby to host a 'National Night Out' Event on Tuesday.

The event, which features different first responders and groups in the community, will take place at Mormon Coulee Park from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. All La Crosse County residents are invited to attend.

Displays on hand include the La Crosse Co. Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's distracted driving simulator, the La Crosse Co. Health Department, Town of Shelby, Tri-State Ambulance, the Wisconsin DNR, the Humane Society, Hidden Trails Corn Maze, and much more.

A free raffle and hot dog meal will also be provided during the event.

Mormon Coulee Park is located at N1171 Park Drive West.

'National Night Out' is observed across the country and will also take place in Monroe, Vernon, Buffalo, Houston, Decorah, and around La Crosse Counties as well.

Monroe Co. - Winnebago Park in Tomah (4-8 p.m.)

Vernon Co. - Vernon Co. Fairgrounds in Viroqua (4-8 p.m.)

Buffalo Co. - Buffalo Co. Fairgrounds (5-8 p.m.)

Houston Co. - Houston Hoedown Fest Grounds (4:30-8:30 p.m.)

La Crescent - Frank J. Kistler Memorial Park (5-8 p.m.)

Decorah Co. - Phelps Park. (5-7 p.m.)

Contact your local law enforcement or local county to learn where your National Night Out is being held.