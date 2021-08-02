Charges: Man fired gun as fans celebrated Bucks NBA win

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged after authorities say he fired a handgun into the air as hundreds of fans were celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks victory in the NBA Finals. The man was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Deer District. One officer pointed out a suspect as fans began to run away. Police ordered the man to the ground and found he had a semi-automatic Glock 23 that was missing several rounds.