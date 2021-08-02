Cuomo mandates vaccines or testing for NYC transit workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says workers in New York City’s airports and public transit system will have to get vaccinations or face weekly testing for the coronavirus, but he stopped short of mandating either masks or inoculations for the general public. Speaking to reporters Monday, the Democrat says he no longer has the legal authority to make masking mandatory. The Democrat urged bars and restaurants to adopt a policy of only serving vaccinated people and that more hospitals should require workers to get vaccines. An average of nearly 2,300 people have been testing positive for COVID-19 daily across New York state over the past week, up from around 300 new cases per day in late June.