Easing into August with a pleasant weather pattern

The first full week of August will bring plenty of enjoyable summertime weather. In the early parts of the week, temperatures will be slightly cooler than average. Yet, it will be paired with plenty of sunshine to make feel very comfortable.

As the week precedes the temperatures will slightly warm up towards average. Dew points in the 50s will make the seasonal temperatures feel comfortable.

A weak disturbance will bring a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. Another chance for thunderstorms will arise. It will be accompanied by spiking temperatures and humidity in the weekend forecast.

Air Quality Alert continues for Iowa until noon today. As for Minnesota, the alert will extend until 3 pm tomorrow. Yet, as of this morning, good air quality is reported across much of the area.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett