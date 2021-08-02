Hong Kong pop singer, activist arrested on corruption charge

HONG KONG (AP) — A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist has been arrested by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog over accusations that he broke the law by singing at a political rally three years ago. Monday’s arrest of Anthony Wong in the latest official move against those who had been pushing for greater democracy in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption said Wong performed two songs at the 2018 rally and urged attendees to vote for pro-democracy candidate Au Nok-hin in a legislative by-election. The watchdog also charged Au, who won the election, in part for publicizing the rally on social media and saying that Wong would be performing.