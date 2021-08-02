Housing organizations worry ending the eviction ban will increase homelessness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Leaders at The La Crosse Salvation Army and Couleecap predict that ending the moratorium on evictions will displace individuals struggling to pay rent.

The moratorium was a layer of protection the organizations counted on to keep people in their homes and off the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Crosse Salvation Army director of social services Krista Coey said it's too soon to end the moratorium because some people forced out of work during the pandemic still cannot afford to live.

The Salvation Army cannot provide more housing because they are fully booked, so they're asking that the community donate to fund alternative housing options.

"Due to the eviction moratorium, we need to expand off-site of our shelter because there's no way to increase numbers internally," Coey said. "So hotel vouchers is how we can do that."

Plus, they are always looking for volunteers.

Couleecap housing and community services director Kim Cable said 600 evictions were filed in Wisconsin between July 20 and July 30.

She said landlords are in a tough spot because they need rent to keep their business running but also need to be patient with tenants impacted by COVID-19.

"If their rents aren't getting paid, some smaller landlords especially can't handle that and so it's just hard on everybody I would say," Cable said. "More than anything I think understanding goes a long way and we all know what our personal experiences with COVID have been but we can't assume to know what others' experiences have been so I think kindness and understanding go a long way."