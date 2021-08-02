Iran records highest number of daily COVID cases in pandemic

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is reporting more than 37,000 new coronavirus infections, the country’s single-day record so far in the pandemic. State TV said that health workers have registered 37,189 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday, surpassing the previous daily record of 34,951 infections reported last Tuesday. Monday’s report also said there were 411 deaths, bringing the country’s total death toll in the pandemic to 91,407 — the highest in the Middle East. The new surge has been fueled by the contagious delta variant, and Iranian authorities say less than 40% of the population follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.