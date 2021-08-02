La Crosse Community Theatre ready for return to the stage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) October will mark the start of the season for La Crosse Community Theatre as it looks ahead to a new season.

After offering digital, radio and outdoor performances since early March 2020, LCT expects to welcome audiences back to the Weber Center this fall. Over the weekend, the theatre posted its new season online, an effort that's the result of a lot of work already.

"We've had a lot of time to think about what comes next," said Executive Director Jase Sullivan. "We've also been very busy writing grants and sponsorships and making sure we're able to do all these things when we come back."

The season will feature two main series of shows with offerings for youth and young audiences throughout the year as well.

"We're really expanding the types and genres of shows and also the subject matter," said General Manager Dominique Luecke. "We're going for things that are a bit more controversial in some of our series."

Here is LCT's 2021-2022 Season:



Broadway on the Mississippi Series

Blithe Spirit (Oct)

The Sound of Music (Dec)

The Mountaintop (Jan/Feb)

Next to Normal (Apr/May)

Avenue Q (July/Aug)

Off Broadway on Front St. Series

Who's Holiday (Nov/Dec)

'night Mother (Feb)

Single Black Female (Apr)

Lizzie: The Musical (June)

Theatre For Young Audiences Series (Professional Tours)

The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales (Jan)

Have You Filled a Bucket Today? The Musical! (Mar)

Pete the Cat (Mar)

Rosie Revere: Engineer & Friends (Apr)

Theatre for Youth

Seussical Jr (June) **Penguin Project**

Avenue Q: School Edition (July)

As You Like It: Teen Edition (Aug)