Medical Monday: Delta variant and masking concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States and right here in our community. As people prepare to head back to school this fall, there is much concern on what to do even if someone is vaccinated.

Dr. Raj Naik from Gundersen Health System said it is important to remember that a pandemic isn't something that's fixed in time, it's always changing. So even if a mandate is lifted, it can always be reinstated, and even if someone is vaccinated, there is still a threat.

"We have to really react to how the pandemic evolves," said Naik. "With this Delta variant, which is much more transmissible and significantly more serious, it requires us to react differently. The whole pandemic right now is boiling down to global vaccination efforts versus viral variants."

Naik also said it is critical to remember and utilize the "big three" tools when having a hard time understanding the changing guidelines, and to keep the variant from spreading.

"Vaccination, masking and distancing."

He went on to add that even though people feel like they are receiving conflicting information throughout the pandemic, that actually isn't the case.

"People remember advice that is maybe from 18 months ago or even several weeks ago," said Naik. "The pandemic constantly changes depending on the the virus adapts and new variants develop. What happens is you're trying to apply old knowledge to the situation and so it seems to be conflicting."

Dr. Naik added that while breakthrough COVID-19 cases can happen, the vaccines are working because those few breakthrough cases have a much less severe impact on a person who is vaccinated versus someone who is unvaccinated, and therefore more likely to end up in the hospital.

Bottom line according to Naik: stay up-to-date with the latest information and continue to mask, distance, and get vaccinated.