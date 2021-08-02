Murder trial starts over fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor and defense attorney agree that jurors won’t have doubts that the man charged with killing a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in 2018 did fatally shoot him and set fire to his patrol car with his body inside. During opening statements Monday, a defense attorney argued that the only question jurors may have in the case against Steven Wiggins over the killing of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker is whether it was premeditated. Wiggins faces charges that include premeditated first-degree murder and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the grisly slaying that set off a two-day manhunt. Wiggins also faces federal charges in Baker’s death.