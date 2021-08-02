New UN envoy to Bosnia faces angry opposition from Serbs

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat has taken office as the top international official in Bosnia. The appointment has faced angry opposition from the country’s Serbs, who have rejected both his appointment and a ban on genocide denial brought by his predecessor. Christian Schmidt on Monday took over from the Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko at a ceremony in the capital of Sarajevo. The Office of High Representative that Schmidt will run was established after Bosnia’s 1992-95 war to oversee peace implementation and promote reconciliation and development. In a speech, Schmidt urged stronger international involvement in Bosnia to achieve stability and EU membership for the volatile Balkan nation.