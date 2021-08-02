Nicaraguan party registers for elections despite arrests

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A conservative coalition registered an ex-leader of the 1980s “Contra” rebels as presidential candidate in the Nov. 7 elections. The Citizens For Liberty coalition registered Oscar Sobalvarro, a rancher and former commander in U.S.-backed rebellion against the leftist Sandinista government of the 1980s. Many opposition parties have called for boycotting the race because President Daniel Ortega has arrested most of his potential opponents. The coalition nominated Berenice Quezada, who was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2017, for vice president. Monday is the deadline for registering candidates, and a few smaller parties and Ortega’s Sandinista party are expected to also submit their registrations.