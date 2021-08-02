Pappadopoulos relishes World title

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) Not often do we have a world champion in our midst.

But Livi Pappadopoulos has done it again.

The 20-year old Holmen resident won her third straight log rolling championship over the weekend.

Pappadopoulos beat Ellie davenport of St. Paul 3-0 in a best of five match.

It's also Livi's third straight world title and she becomes one of 14 women with at least three titles in the history of the sport, which dates back to 1896.

"This season is was so relieving to be back in action. Last year we had off because of COVID. I was able ot return to a lot of the big tournanents like the U.S. Open and the World Championships this year. I've been competing since the middle of June all the way up through this weekend every single week. It's been an exhausting season but a very rewarding one as well," Pappadopoulos said.

Last weekend's competition was held in Hayward, Wisconsin.