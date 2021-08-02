CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium."

It asks that states and local governments put in policies to keep renters in their homes.

Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Roughly 1.4 million households told the Census Bureau they could “very likely” be evicted from their rentals in the next two months.

But the Biden administration says it is unable to take action. But it also notes that state-level efforts to stop evictions would spare a third of the country from evictions over the next month.