Quiet weather for the week

Great start to the week…

Haze and smoke have temporarily pushed out of the area leaving a beautiful Monday. Low humidity and plenty of sunshine led to highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday…

Highs will move up into the lower to middle 80s for the next couple of days, and sunshine will dominate. After a cooler Thursday, even hotter weather will return for the weekend and early next week.

Possible storms…

The next threat for rain will come about on Saturday, otherwise it’s a pretty quiet weather pattern.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next couple of days. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

