Scott Emerich Receives Tribute Award

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) --- News 19 would like to congratulate Sports Director, Scott Emerich on receiving the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Tribute Award 2020.

Scott accepted the award at a banquet in the Wisconsin Dells Sunday. The WBCA's goal is to improve, preserve and promote the game of basketball in the state.

Scott started covering La Crosse Area High School sports in the summer of 1989. He's a legend in his field having covered the high school basketball state tournament longer than any other broadcaster in the state -- for the past 27 years.