UN calls Myanmar military actions moves away from democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is calling the Myanmar military’s extension of the state of emergency and election delay moves in the wrong direction from international calls for the restoration of democracy. Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader declared himself prime minister Sunday and said he would lead the country during the extended emergency until elections are held in about two years. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that “it’s moving us further away from … a return to democratic rule,” a halt to the crackdown, and release of political prisoners which U.N. members seek.