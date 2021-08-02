UWL digital marketing lab lending a helping hand to small businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse began a new digital marketing program this summer that allows its students to aid small businesses with their online presence.

"Basically, we're helping small businesses around the area with their digital marketing, kind of helping them improve their online presence through social media outlets, website development, and that kind of stuff," said Allison Kovatch, a UWL student in the marketing lab.

At the UW-La Crosse alone, the Small Business Development Center helped 1,147 clients, created 24 new businesses, and supported 4,744 jobs in 2020.

"Like I said, everything's on technology these days, especially with younger generations. So if you're not putting yourself out there online, you're probably going to be overlooked and a competitor might take your spot," Kovatch continued.

The new marketing lab, which is intended to continue through the coming school year, enables students to participate in a paid position that provides them with tangible life experience in their desired field.

Students or businesses interested in applying to the program can simply send them an email or call their number, both of which can be found on their website.