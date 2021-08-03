China sticks to goal of having carbon emissions peak by 2030

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s climate change envoy says it will stick to its goal of having its carbon emissions peak by 2030. U.S. and British officials have urged it to do more to limit global warming. Climate envoy Xie Zhenhua says China is still developing and its goal of going from peak carbon emissions in 2030 to carbon neutrality in 2060 is much faster than those of developed nations. Xie says China will elaborate on its carbon reduction plans during a U.N. climate change conference in Scotland later this year. China is the world’s largest carbon emitter.