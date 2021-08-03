Democrats’ national party workers forming union

Staff members at the Democratic National Committee in Washington have opted to organize a union for collective bargaining rights, party and union officials said Tuesday. The move marks the first time a national party organization has become a union shop, despite Democrats’ long relationship with organized labor. The development also follows a presidential campaign during which several Democratic candidates’ campaign staffs, including that of President Joe Biden, formed unions. DNC officials cast the outcome as proof of its commitment to labor. The move comes as Democrats on Capitol Hill remain unable to pass a sweeping overhaul of federal labor law.