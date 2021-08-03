Free climber scales London skyscraper in climate stunt

LONDON (AP) — A 21-year-old free climber who was imprisoned two years ago for climbing the U.K.’s tallest skyscraper has scaled another building, this time to draw attention to climate change. George King-Thompson climbed up the 36-story Stratosphere Tower, a residential block in east London’s Stratford neighborhood, unaided early Tuesday morning. He reached the roof in under half an hour. The former personal trainer said he picked the skyscraper because he was shocked by the flash floods that recently hit the area. King-Thompson said he hoped his feat will raise awareness about climate change and urged political leaders to take faster action. King-Thompson was sentenced to six months in prison for scaling the Shard, the U.K.’s tallest building, in 2019.