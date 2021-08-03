Iowa man arrested during racial justice protest acquitted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has acquitted an Iowa racial justice advocate after police accused him of interfering with an arrest. The Des Moines Register reports the jury found 24-year-old Jaylen Cavil not guilty of interference with an official act. Police accused him of getting in the way while they were arresting another protester during a racial justice demonstration last year in Des Moines. Cavil’s lawyer says police arrested him because they didn’t like that he loudly questioned them for detaining the other protester. Cavil says his acquittal shows that police went too far and wrongly arrested people during racial justice protests.