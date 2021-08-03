Lawmakers debate repealing Saddam-era war measures on Iraq

The Biden administration is encouraging Senate lawmakers to finally repeal an Iraq war authorization crafted when Saddam Hussein was still alive. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday and rejected Republican arguments that killing off the 2002 measure would signal the U.S. is retreating from the Middle East. The committee is due to vote on repealing two authorizations for use of force against Saddam dating back to the 1991 Gulf War. Sherman argues that Iraq is now a partner of the U.S. She says demonstrating that would be a setback to rival Iran.