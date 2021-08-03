Local book store announces they will be extending their hours

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Pearl Street Books has been buying and selling used and new books in downtown La Crosse for over twenty years, and they are extending their hours now that Covid-19 has settled down.

Bookseller Beth Hartung said the store has been one of the "gemstones" of La Crosse ever since its opening. Hartung said that independent book stores are really important for any community. Pearl Street Books has a large selection of used books, as well as a selection of new titles, along with books written by local authors.

One of those local authors, Nicki Snyder, said that Pearl Street Books is really important for writers like her. She is a part of the La Crosse Area Writers Group, and she has been writing since middle school. Her poetry group held meetings in the loft of Pearl Street Books before quarantine. She said, "writers are bad at marketing themselves," adding, "well at least I am." That is why she and so many other local authors love Pearl Street Books. The store allows them to not only sell their books in person, but they can also sign books there and hold other events. You can check out her two new books "Cloud Art" and "No Hope Beyond This Point" in the local authors section at the book store.

Hartung said that personal connections are what make an independent book store unique. Her favorite part about working there is the people. She said she loves to help people find new books to read, especially the ones who say they do not like reading. She said, "I always say that it's just that you haven't found the right book or the right author yet if you say that you don't like to read."

The visitors of the book store come from all over. Hartung said that during the summer many of their customers are travelling, and that they stop in on their way through La Crosse. The store is connected to Jules Coffee Shop, and many people walk right in after getting a cup of coffee. Hartung added that as well as the great selection of books and the convenient location, the unique smell of old books is another factor for customers.

Books are always filled with stories, but used books often come with unique stories of their own. Hartung, as a storyteller herself, has many great memories of working at the store. "A couple came in last summer, they had planned to go to Russia, but with covid they couldn't," Hartung said, "so they came to La Crosse." They visited the book store, and bought an entire box full of books from the Russian section. "That's how they went to Russia," Hartung said, "they came to our book store."

Hartung also described a time when a young couple came in looking for any hardcover books by the famous Midwestern author Willa Cather. They were going to name their daughter Willa, and they wanted to fill her nursery with as many Cather books as they could. Hartung did not have all the books they were looking for, but she promised to let them know if any came in. The very next day, a customer came in with an entire box set with every book written by Cather. "It was a beautiful set, it had Willa Cather's name on it in big letters on the side, it was gorgeous." said Hartung.

The store buys used books in good condition from those willing to sell them, and offers in-store credit, or cash if preferred. Hartung says buying and selling used books is not only a good way to pass on great books, but it is good for the environment as well. She also wanted to thank the customers of the book store for continuing to come in during covid, saying, "we would not be thriving without you."

Hartung added that she usually says her favorite book is the one she is reading right now, if she likes it. However, if she had to pick just one, she said her favorite was "Of Human Bondage" by W. Somerset Maugham.