Minnesota man arrested after chase in stolen squad car

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man stole a squad car that was left parked with the engine running outside a courthouse in Virginia and led police on a chase before he was caught. The 21-year-old Hibbing man took off in the car about 10:30 p.m. outside the St. Louis County Courthouse. The sheriff’s office was able to locate the stolen vehicle using GPS technology and tracked it through the city of Virginia. The suspect refused to stop for a Virginia officer and led police and sheriff’s patrol on a chase toward the town of Tower. The man brandished a firearm during the pursuit and eventually threw it or dropped it out of the window. The man was taken into custody in Pike Township.