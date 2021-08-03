New area program aims to create a lead-free La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Lead-Safe Homes Program, announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, was created to identify and remediate lead hazards in state residences.

DHS Lead Policy Advisor Brian Weaver and La Crosse City Council President Barb Janssen gave a short presentation on Tuesday morning in front of a La Crosse residence. The house was undergoing lead remediation as a part of the Lead-Safe Homes Program. The state of Wisconsin has identified 350,000 homes that are at risk of lead contamination, with 60% of homes in La Crosse falling into the same category. The primary cause of lead contamination is from lead-based paint.

Lead hazards are an immediate threat to public health and safety. Weaver said, "Lead is a neurotoxin, it impacts the brain, and actually the damage that it causes on the brain, the behavioral changes, are deemed to be irreversible." In 2019, reports stated that over 3,000 children were lead poisoned in Wisconsin.

The Lead-Safe Homes Program is a statewide initiative that is run by local governments. The city of La Crosse is looking for eligible homeowners or renters that could qualify for the program. If their home is selected for the program a crew will be sent out to abate all lead hazards. Grant money has been designated to cover the cost of the remediation.

All houses built before 1978 have a chance of having lead-based paint. The EPA banned the use of residential lead-based paints in 1978 as they were discovered to be a health hazard. Weaver says that chipped or peeling paint can be a sign of a lead hazard. It is especially important to check around old door jambs and windows. If you notice any of these and think that your home may be contaminated you should contact your city or county.