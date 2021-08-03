Northside Library celebrates re-opening of branch services

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, the Northside Library celebrated its re-opening with music and bakery items for the public to enjoy.

While the main branch library stayed open throughout the pandemic, the North and South branch libraries weren't able to stay open due to budget impacts.

Shanneon Grant, Library Director, said the library has been refreshed and revitalized over the course of the last year and a half, and now they are happy to open their doors back up to the public.

"We are very excited because we see how excited folks are who wanted to use these spaces and were missing them. Especially because we were able to do a little bit of refreshing to the collections and we are just excited to have people back in the buildings because they are just overjoyed to come back into the branch locations," said Grant.

The celebration at the South branch will be Wednesday, August 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to celebrate their re-opening as well.