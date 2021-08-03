Police: 3 wounded in workplace shooting; gunman dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business and was later fatally shot by police. Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville. Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets the suspect had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semi-automatic pistol. Aaron said the suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers. Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June. His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation.