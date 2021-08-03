Powerful explosion in upscale neighborhood of Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say a powerful explosion has rocked an upscale neighborhood of Afghanistan’s capital where several senior government officials live, including the defense minister. There were no immediate reports of casualties but several smaller explosions could also be heard as well as small arms fire. Interior Ministry Mirwais Stanekzai said the explosion Tuesday happened in the posh Sherpur neighborhood of Kabul. It was the first explosion in the capital in some time. It appears the target was the guesthouse of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. His Jamiat-e-Islami party issued a statement saying the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated.