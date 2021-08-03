Public broadcaster with La Crosse ties, Gene Purcell, dies at 61

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Gene Purcell, the director of the UW-Madison division that provided public broadcasting to both radio and television across Wisconsin, has died.

Purcell was 61 when he passed away on July 31 from injuries suffered in a traffic crash in Madison.

He'd been director of the UW-Madison division of Wisconsin Public Media since 2018.

“Gene Purcell is a big part of the reason Wisconsin Public Media is the treasure that it is,” UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz said in a statement from WPM. “Fiercely devoted to the ‘public’ in his radio and TV work, Gene had a profound role in building and nurturing WPM. He was also a respected and loved colleague. Our world is a bit darker with his untimely passing.”

Before that, he served as the executive director of the Wisconsin Education Communications Board.

A graduate of UW-La Crosse, he worked at Wisconsin Public Radio's La Crosse bureau at the university. While there, he wore several hats including broadcaster, reporter, and manager. He spent several years hosting WLSU's Newsmakers program. But it was his love of music, especially jazz, that he's best remembered for at the university.

Purcell is survived by his wife Ruth and his mother Toni.

As part of his end-of-life plans, Purcell decided on organ donation. “To be able to give the physical parts of his body to help others is consistent with the way that he lived his life and what he thought was good and true and right about being a human being,” his family said in a statement.

Two celebrations of Purcell's life are planned in the near future. One will happen in La Crosse and the other in Madison.