Quiet, seasonal into the mid-week

Air Quality Alert until noon for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties. Wildfire smoke could create conditions that may be sensitive for some. Limit outdoor time if you are one with health concerns.

High pressure will keep the skies clear with a warming surface with a southwesterly wind. This will bring slight warming as high temperatures are near seasonal. Dew points remain comfortable and this forecast will be likely for today and tomorrow.

Changes arrive Thursday as a cold front pushes in the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. During the day, cloud cover will gradually increase as temperatures stall out in the lower 80s. Once storms develop along the front they will sweep through the evening hours and are not expected to be severe.

Friday will be a quick dry period to bring back times of sunshine. However, this is when humidity will slide back into the area. Saturday will start off with some sun and high dew points. Then the abundant moisture will help to drag temperatures up to the 90s.

The instability that builds early Saturday will allow for storms to become likely Saturday night. These storms could have the possibility of being strong to severe. Stay tuned for more updates on the weekend forecast.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett