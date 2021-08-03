Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault in London

LONDON (AP) — Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault after an incident in London that left a woman with minor injuries. The Metropolitan Police said late Monday that the 36-year-old, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was charged after the incident at a residential address in Streatham, southeast London, on June 8. The force said officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment. The rapper is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London on Sept. 3. Police did not provide further details. According to his website, Mills is on the lineup to perform at music festivals in London in August.