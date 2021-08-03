Report: Deadly crash began when tractor-trailer hit vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A preliminary report has found that a highway crash that killed 10 people in Alabama happened when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes on a rain-slicked interstate. The National Highway Safety Board released preliminary findings of an investigation into the fiery crash. The report gave a chronology of the crash but did not assign a cause or blame as the agency continues to investigate. A van carrying eight of the victims was also hit by another commercial truck.