Report drills NCAA on equity, calls for combined Final Four

A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards. The report recommended holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site. It also calls for financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs. The review by Kaplan Hecker and Fink had been highly anticipated. The firm was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.