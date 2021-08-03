Skip to Content

Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel. Police say officers were called to the Extended Stay America about 3 p.m. Monday on a report of an agitated man who was possibly armed. He was in a hotel room with a woman. After negotiating until about 8 p.m., the police department’s Emergency Response Team gained entrance to the room and detained the man without incident. Police say the woman was not hurt.

Associated Press

