School Resource Officer memorandum moves forward for La Crosse School District

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee approved the School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding between the police department and school district on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding (or MOU) makes notable changes to the SRO program:

The school will employ three SROs and one DARE instructor.

The MOU calls for special training for SROs through the YWCA racial justice training in an attempt to make schools safe without intentionally or unintenionally targeting students of color.

It adds an SRO Program Advisory Committee that is said to include "racially and ethnically diverse parents", one membe of the Criminal Justice Management Council and one La Crosse County Juvenile Justice System representative.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several people spoke against approving the MOA and one spoke in favor of approving the MOA.

La Crosse School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said he appreciates the pushback, but that the school did the best they could as Fall approaches quickly.

"The community's input is a large reason we ended up with the results of this report," he said. "It's a two-way street. We need to listen to our community but we also hope that people respect the expertise that we've developed as education experts."

People against the current MOU approval said they wanted policy written to specifically protect community members sitting on the SRO Program Advisory Committee.

People supporting the current MOU approval said they worried about school safety with little to no law enforcement presence.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds attended the meeting virtually and said he trusts that Dr. Engel and the school board did due diligence in drafting the MOU.

Common Council makes the final vote on Thursday, August 12.