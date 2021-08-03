Senator Tammy Baldwin weighs in on infrastructure spending in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is weighing in on that massive $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocks in at more than 2,700 pages. It includes new expenditures on roads, bridges, water pipes, cyber security and broadband.

On Tuesday, Senator Baldwin said these are all improvements that Wisconsin sorely needs.

"All of it has been really neglected," Senator Baldwin said. "That's because of many factors, but essentially that there has been a failure to agree on how we fund our infrastructure. This is long overdue."

The infrastructure bill is a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda. Baldwin said the Senate will likely vote on the bill within a matter of days.